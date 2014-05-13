Pacific Wave, LOCALLY FAMILY owned and operated! Establised in 2012, OHA Medical Licensed in 2014, NOW Lincoln City, Oregon's FIRST OLCC Recreational Licensed Marijuana Retail Outlet! Adults 21 and Older are welcome with valid Identification. Oregon Medical Marijuana card holders are still welcome with no TAX or Limits! We carry a Wide Variety of EDIBLES, CONCENTRATES ( Cartridges, Wax, Shatter) and FLOWER with the CHEAPEST Prices around!!! Whether its For Medical purposes or Recreation we have your needs. Dont forget your EXIT BAG! See you soon