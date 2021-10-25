Pacificanna is your one-stop cannabis store in Victoria, BC for quality cannabis products and accessories. Stocked full with all your favourites, Pacificanna cannabis in Victoria boasts a wide selection of products, including Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid cannabis flowers & pre-rolls, concentrates, CBD oil with varying amounts of THC, tinctures, topicals, THC/CBD edibles, vape products, and much more. At Pacificanna, we’re passionate about all things cannabis and strive to provide a welcoming space for all to learn and explore cannabis in Victoria. Have a million questions about cannabis? Ask away! “What CBD product is right for me?, “What is the difference between Sativa and Indica?” and “What are the different ways to consume THC?” – are just a few of the common questions we hear every day! Whether you know exactly what you’re looking for or trying cannabis for the first time, we’re dedicated to pairing you with the cannabis products that best suit your needs – every time. Drop by our Victoria cannabis store today and see for yourself! Come visit us at 1881 Fort St in Victoria BC.