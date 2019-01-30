Community. Compassion. Cannabis. Padre Mu is a Cannabis Delivery and Distribution Business based in Oakland California. Does Padre Mu Deliver to Recreational Patients? Absolutely! How Do I Order Online? Step 1: Padre Mu uses a service called Meadow to display Menu Items and place Orders. If you have not yet created an account, go to www.PadreMu.com, click “Menu” in the top left corner of the Meadow Menu. Click “Sign Up” to create an account using your email and phone number. Step 2: From “Menu” upload your Photo ID, and a Selfie while holding your photo ID. Place the ID below your chin and above your chest, in a well-lit room. Acceptable forms of ID include: A document issued by a federal, state, county, or municipal government Armed Forces ID includes; or United States or foreign passport (Please have photo ID ready for your driver at time of delivery) Sorry, we do not accept first time customers after 7PM, unless requested as a pre-order for the following day. Where Do We Deliver? We Deliver to the East Bay and Beyond! Check below for minimums in your ZIP Code. $40 Minimum Alameda: 94501, 94502 Berkeley: 94709 Oakland: 94601, 94602, 94603 94604, 94605 94606, 94607, 94610, 94612, 94613, 94619, 94621 $70 Minimum Berkeley: 94702, 94703, 94704, 94705, 94707, 94708, 94710 Emeryville: 94608 Oakland: 94609, 94614, 94618, 94620 Piedmont: 94611 San Leandro: 94577, 94578, 94579 $100 Minimum Albany: 94706 Berkeley: 94720 Castro Valley: 94546, 94552 Hayward: 94541, 94542 Moraga: 94556 Orinda: 94563 San Lorenzo: 94580 San Ramon: 94583 $200 Minimum Castro Valley: 94552 El Cerrito: 94530 Hayward: 94544, 94545 Lafayette: 94549 Pleasanton: 94588 Richmond: 94801, 94804, 94805 Rodeo: 94547 San Pablo: 94806 Union City: 94587 Walnut Creek: 94596, 94597, 94595 $350 Minimum Bell Tiburon: 94920 Corte Madera: 94925 Crockett: 94525 Fremont: 94536, 94538, 94555 Kentfield: 94904 Larkspur: 94939 Mill Valley: 94941 Newark: 94560 Pinole: 94564 Pope Valley: 94567 Richmond: 94803 Rodeo: 94572 San Rafael: 94901 Sausalito: 94965 San Francisco: We make pre-ordered deliveries to San Francisco on Saturday from 9am-12pm. Order by 8am on Saturday and we will contact you with an estimated time of delivery. If you don't see your ZIP Code listed, or you live close to another ZIP Code with a lower minimum, we are willing to help increase your quick access to high quality, affordable cannabis. Give us a call or text and we will see what we can do. Wish to Order Ahead of Time? Padre Mu is happy to take Pre-Orders (set delivery time). Request an hour delivery window in your comment through Meadow, or call in to place a Pre-Order. Estimated Delivery Time? It is our commitment to be completely transparent with our customers and patients. Our delivery times may vary depending on traffic, construction, accidents, etc. An ETA is sent automatically once the driver is en route, but most deliveries to Oakland or Berkeley arrive in 45 minutes or less. Hours of Operation? 12-8pm, 7 days/week State Purchase Limits? - Adult use (21+) Daily purchasing limit = 1 Oz of flowers and 8 grams of concentrates, or 8,000mg of Edibles. This also represents the maximum amount of cannabis you can possess in public. - Medical (18+) Daily purchase limit = 8 Oz of flowers (228 grams) and 8 grams of concentrates, 8,000mg of Edibles, are allowed each day. Payment Methods? - Cash - Credit/Debit Cards via Square *An invoice will be emailed after your order is placed, giving you the option to enter in your Card Information securely. Return Policy? If you received the wrong item, something is broken, or something is missing, please give us a call (510-605-7071). We will help to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.