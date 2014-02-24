Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Pagosa Organic Therapeutics is a Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Pagosa Springs, CO.
P.O.T. carries only the finest Cannabis Strains, Edibles, Concentrates, Topical Products, and Accessories.
We host local Doctor Days to give local residents a convenient and cost effective way to see a physician. Stop in and let our staff assist you in applying for or renewing your Medical Marijuana Registry Card.
Info
Followers 54
Joined Leafly 2014
298 Bastille Dr., Unit A7 Po Box 5843, Pagosa Springs, CO