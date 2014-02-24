Dooberboi
We were helped by a wonderfully sweet woman with short blonde hair and glasses. She was very receptive of what we were looking for and found the best choices for us. Fantastic service!
4.2
10 reviews
Great atmosphere. Super awesome setup. Lots of options.
Horrible service! This place gives out wrong products as strains not the only times it’s happened!!! No shame in saying they can do nothing for me for give me the wrong products and strains that I actually need! Thanks a lot for nothing... don’t waste money here! San Juan is where is at.!
Great variety of products, service is attentive and personalized, and if someone doesn't know the answer to a question, they will find out. Amazing variety of hash, sugars, live budders, and all the stuff dabbers dreams are made of!
I really loved this dispensary, I was greeted with smiles and was informed about every product I was interested in. Amazing atmosphere
Bought a vape cartridge and it had ZERO effect. Went back and there is just no recourse. I left them the cartridge and asked them to send it back to the company. Won't buy vape cartridges from this place any longer.
Wonderfully helpful staff. Always quality products.
Super helpful and informed budtenders. Recreational side can be a little pricey, but the atmosphere and employees alone make it well worth the visit.
75$ gram of shatter next time I'll be going elsewhere sorry way over priced and the bud was not up to par for 20$ a gram
Very good selection and VERY helpful budtenders