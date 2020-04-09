68 products
Wake and Bake $10 8ths
Valid 3/1/2020 – 5/1/2020
Pick between select pre-weighed 8ths or high hash sugar wax. $10+tax, limit 2 per customer.
No further discounts
All Products
88 Cherries
from Unknown Brand
25.88%
THC
1.36%
CBD
Nice Cherry
Strain
$5.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Blast (THC 19.47- 21.37)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
DJ Short BlueBerry
from Unknown Brand
19.65%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$4.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Flo #2
from Unknown Brand
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Flo
Strain
$4.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
from Unknown Brand
26.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$5.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat (THC 24.28- 26.11)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Idea (THC 22.57- 22.57)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Harlox
from Unknown Brand
7.59%
THC
7.99%
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jabberwocky
from Unknown Brand
26.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$5.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kush 18
from Unknown Brand
22.56%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$5.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Diesel
from Unknown Brand
21.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$5.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon OG Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Haze
Strain
$5.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Matanuska Mist
from Unknown Brand
24.19%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
RB4
from Unknown Brand
14.15%
THC
0%
CBD
B4
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Kosher
from Unknown Brand
27.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$5.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Unknown Brand
22.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$5.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
STAR
from Unknown Brand
26.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Star 47
Strain
$5.51 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Sunshine Daydream
from Unknown Brand
27.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Dark Star (THC 23.84- 27.01)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
High Tops Caviar
from High Tops
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Oil Well Shatter
from Oil Well
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
High Tops House Wax
from High Tops
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
CGC Rosin Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from CGC
___
THC
___
CBD
Oil Well Wax
from Oil Well
89%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Craft 1G Live Resin
from Craft
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa, Hybrid and Indica
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Newt Brothers Shatter
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
The Pat Pen 1GM Distillate Syringe
from The Pat Pen
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Craft Distillate Syringe
from Craft Concentrates
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa, Hybrid, Indica
Strain
$22.51 g
In-store only
Newt Brothers Assorted Live Resin
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Incredible 1000mg Chocolate
from Incredible Edible
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Incredible 300mg Chocolate Bar
from Incredible Edible
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
1000mg Incredibles Gummies
from Incredible Edible
1000mg
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Coda 300mg Chocolate Bar
from Coda Signature
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Coda 500mg Chocolate Bar
from Coda Signature
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Coda 200mg Chocolate Bar
from Coda Signature
200mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Stroopwaffle
from CannaPunch
200mg
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Kief Cola 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Incredible 100mg Chocolate Bar
from Incredible Edible
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Incredible 500mg Chocolate Bar
from Incredible Edible
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Robhots Assorted Flavors, 500MG
from Robhots Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
12