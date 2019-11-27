Follow
High Tops
719-473-0279
52 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 14
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
Black Friday Sale!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/30/2019
All Black Friday: Buy 1, Get 1 at 50% off! Valid on all Concentrates, Cartridges, Infused Cones, Edibles, Topicals, and Smoking Accessories.
Flower is not included in the sale. VALID ONLY ON BLACK FRIDAY 11/29.
Black Friday Sale!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/30/2019
All Black Friday: Buy 1, Get 1 at 50% off! Valid on all Concentrates, Cartridges, Infused Cones, Edibles, Topicals, and Smoking Accessories.
Flower is not included in the sale. VALID ONLY ON BLACK FRIDAY 11/29.
All Products
Afghani Dream Lotus (THC 22.55- 23.7)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Blast (THC 19.47- 21.37)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5.51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cat Piss
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cat Piss
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dream Lotus
from Unknown Brand
22.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Lotus
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat (THC 24.28- 26.11)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Good Idea (THC 22.57- 22.57)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jabberwocky
from Unknown Brand
26.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kill Shot
from Unknown Brand
15.64%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon OG Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Haze
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$61 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Green Source 1g Syringe
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
New Brothers Shatter
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Golden Barn 750 MG Cartridges
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20750 mg
In-store only
Craft 500mg Distillate Cartridge
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Kaviar Gram
from Kaviar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Golden Barn Vape Cartridge
from Golden Barn
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20750 mg
In-store only
Newt Brothers Assorted Live Resin
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Pat Pen Vape Cartridges
from The Pat Pen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20600 MG
In-store only
Dabble Concentrates
from Dabble Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Robhots Assorted Flavors, 500MG
from Robhots Edibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Mountain High Suckers
from Mountain High Suckers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5.6each
In-store only
Cheeba Chews- Caramal Sativa 100 MG
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Cheeba Chews- Caramel Indica- 100MG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Mile High Cake Pops 150MG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
SkyHigh Cookies & Cream Bar
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
SkyHigh Crunch Bar
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Cheeba Chews Indica
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Cheeba Chews Sativa
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Cheeba Chews Hybrid
from Cheeba Chews
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Wana Hybrid Gummies
from Wana Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Wana Indica Gummies
from Wana Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$17each
In-store only
Wana Strawberry Lemonade Gummies 1:1
from Wana Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Stratos Energy 300 mg
from Stratos
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Craft Infused Prerolls
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.5each
In-store only
Kaviar Prerolls
from Kaviar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Mary Jane's Aloe Lotion
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Mary Jane's Massage Oil 4 OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$42each
In-store only
Lip Bong
from Mary Jane's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$6each
In-store only
Pax Battery Kit
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$29.99each
In-store only
Assorted Vape Batteries
from The Pat Pen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
12