Follow
The Weed Shack - Hoquiam, Ocean Shores
360-289-0170
101 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 84
Show All 37
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$90
All Products
3 Kings by LCG Growers
from LCG Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$901 oz
In-store only
Lemon Cake by Native Herb
from Native Herb
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
MENDO BREATH by SEATTLE'S PRIVATE RESERVE
from Seattle's Private Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Citrus Farmer by Doc and Yeti's
from Doc and Yeti's
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Doc and Yeti's
from Doc and Yeti's
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Raskal OG by Bang's
from Bang's
21.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Raskal OG
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Headband by Dog House
from Dog House
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa by SEATTLE'S PRIVATE RESERVE
from Seattle's Private Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Lemon Og by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$182 g
In-store only
Dr. Who by Dog House
from Dog House
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Star Killer by Dog House
from Dog House
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Headband by Dog House
from Dog House
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Laughing Hash by Capital City Chronic
from Capital City Chronic
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Sin City by Black Diamond
from Black Diamond
___
THC
___
CBD
$851 oz
In-store only
Critical Plus by LCG Growers
from LCG Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Covered Strawberries by Black Diamond
from Black Diamond
21.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Strain
$12⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Og by Black Diamond
from Black Diamond
19.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
ICE CREAM SANDWICH by Black Diamond
from Black Diamond
21.2%
THC
0%
CBD
ICE CREAM SANDWICH
Strain
$12⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Death Star by Boggy Boon
from Boggy Boon
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Cenex by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolope by Project M
from Project M
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Pamelina by From the Soil
from From the Soil (FTS)
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chernobyl by Legends
from Legends
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bruce Banner by Dog House
from Dog House
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Chemmy Jones by Fainting Goat
from Fainting Goat
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Con by Blue Sky Growers
from Blue Sky Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Sour Diesel by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Durban Poison by Northwest Cannabis
from Northwest Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Do Si Do by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Blueberry Headband by Double Delicious
from Double Delicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Jilly Bean by Double Delicious
from Double Delicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Rainier Cherry by LeafWerx
from Leafwerx
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Peach Palisades by LeafWerx
from Leafwerx
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Wenatchee Apple by LeafWerx
from Leafwerx
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Rock Island Pear by LeafWerx
from Leafwerx
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Purple Panty Dropper by Blazed
from Blazed
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Northern Lights by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Chocolate Covered Strawberries by Black Diamond
from Black Diamond
63.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Lemon OG Kush by Black Diamond
from Black Diamond
68%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$15each
In-store only
123