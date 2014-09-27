Located on the Washington Coast at the junction of Hwy 109 & 115 just outside of beautiful Ocean Shores, WA, we are the last chance to buy cannabis before heading up the coast. Customers love the aged-barnwood look at feel of our shop and the spacious, customer friendly atmosphere we've curated. Whether here for the day or longer, if you're looking for interesting things to do in the area (hiking, clamming, events, food, music, festivals etc) consider us your local tour guides for a bomb PNW beach vacation!