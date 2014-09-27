Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Located on the Washington Coast at the junction of Hwy 109 & 115 just outside of beautiful Ocean Shores, WA, we are the last chance to buy cannabis before heading up the coast. Customers love the aged-barnwood look at feel of our shop and the spacious, customer friendly atmosphere we've curated. Whether here for the day or longer, if you're looking for interesting things to do in the area (hiking, clamming, events, food, music, festivals etc) consider us your local tour guides for a bomb PNW beach vacation!