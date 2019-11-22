Deals
2 grams of Sterling Gold Pull n Snap or Shatter for ONLY $30. That's right, 2 grams for ONLY $30!!! Normally $20 per gram. That's a $10 savings!!! Chem 91 x M10 Shatter – Indica – 67.5% THC / .9% CBD Purple Death Star Pull n Snap – Hybrid – 65.78% THC / .18% CBD Purple Hindu Bubblegum Shatter – Indica – 66.23% THC / .24% CBD Wedding Cake Pull n Snap – Hybrid – 64.57% THC / .32% CBD Wookie Funk Pull n Snap – Hybrid – 64.25% THC / .28% CBD
2 grams of Sterling Gold Pull n Snap or Shatter for ONLY $30. That's right, 2 grams for ONLY $30!!! Normally $20 per gram. That's a $10 savings!!! Chem 91 x M10 Shatter – Indica – 67.5% THC / .9% CBD Purple Death Star Pull n Snap – Hybrid – 65.78% THC / .18% CBD Purple Hindu Bubblegum Shatter – Indica – 66.23% THC / .24% CBD Wedding Cake Pull n Snap – Hybrid – 64.57% THC / .32% CBD Wookie Funk Pull n Snap – Hybrid – 64.25% THC / .28% CBD