Best known for our fine selection of craft cannabis and our friendly, welcoming atmosphere, Pakalolo is a family-owned and operated retail cannabis shop in SE Portland’s Historic Brooklyn Neighborhood. Conveniently located 2 blocks East of Highway 99 at 1528 SE Holgate Blvd, we are adjacent to the Trimet Max Orange Line and between the new bike lanes on SE Milwaukee and SE 17th Avenues. Also close to several bus lines, we are a 10-minute drive from downtown Portland, and about 20 minutes from PDX Airport. Owners Justin Riggs and Adrienne Garcia met in 2013 while Justin was living on Maui. Their mutual love of cannabis, nature, and animals brought them to Adrienne’s new home in Portland, Oregon to chase their dreams together! Pakalolo PDX opened in February 2015 as a medical dispensary, and is now serving the larger cannabis community as a recreational retailer. Guard dogs Peaugee the Pug and Grover, the German Wirehair Pointer, are frequently at the shop and bring joy to everyone they meet. We encourage our customers to bring their pets to visit and check out our pet products! We offer fair pricing on products of excellent quality, and our customer service is second to none. If there is an issue with our products, let us know and an unhappy customer will be turned into a happy customer – guaranteed! We hope to meet you soon! Mahalo! Punch Card Program! - Parking Lot! - ATM on Site! - Pricing Includes Tax!