C12-18-0000042-TEMP Welcome to #PSSA!! **ALL SALES ARE FINAL** ** ALL PRICING IS NOW TAX INCLUSIVE ON ALL MENU ITEMS ** NOW OPEN TO RECREATIONAL USERS! Stop in and see what we have in store for you!! We are the fourth licensed and legal medical cannabis facility permitted by the City of Palm Springs. PSSA focuses on quality over quantity. Our facility is beautifully designed and everything is lab tested for safety and potency. We bring you the highest quality lab tested strains in the Coachella Valley. We cultivate in-house, delivering the most premier dispensary space along with unmatched quality control on product. We have an ATM ($1.75 charge) for your convenience. Taking New Patients and Recreational Users until 9:45pm. All transactions must be completed by 10pm. EARN 2% LOYALTY REWARDS with every purchase! Senior Discount (55+), Disability Discount, Industry and Veteran Discounts are set at 10% max Proudly Serving the following areas Rancho Mirage, CA (92270), Palm Desert, CA (92211, 92255, 92260, 92261), Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Indio, Bermuda Dunes, Coachella