Christiantsr
Products are awesome
So glad you had a wonderful experience!! Thank you for your kind words and welcome to the PSSa family!!
4.9
10 reviews
Very superb service from Steven. Great chill vibes. Great in house flower.
We were so glad that you had a good experience here at our facility and Steven was such a pleasure for you. Thank you for taking the time to send such kind words and welcome to the PSSA family!!
💯 satisfied!!!! love this place best deals best product around the staff is amazing if your in Palm springs don't miss out!!!!
You always have kind words for us, Mookey, thank you, we appreciate you!!
this place is absolutely hands down best shop anywhere around staff is amazing and very knowledgeable of the product all top quality I might add just wanted to give a big shout out and thank to p.s.s.a
Thank you thank you thank you! You're too nice! Come by again soon.
Inviting atmosphere that really does feel “safe” in every way. Very helpful friendly staff make the experience stress-free.
We are so very glad you feel that way! Our staff make us very proud. Hope to assist you again soon!
This is my amazing local dispensary. Great flower, customer service is outstanding, and it’s a beautiful facility!
Words cannot express how much we at PSSA appreciate this, thank you so very much and please come again soon!!
Hey its jarvardon! Very good customer service last time i came.
Thank you, jarvardon! We hope to have an even better customer experience with you the next time you stop by!
The quality of the product is only bested by the friendly, knowledgeable staff. This is the most professional dispensary in the desert by far.
Our staff make us very proud, as well as our products. Thank you for your kind words and hope to see you again soon!!
Live the staff
And we live for your compliment! Thank you so much!!
Great service and products
Thank you!! Always a pleasure!