The People's Dispensary, formerly known as "PANACEA" in Portland, Oregon, offers the highest quality, Oregon-grown cannabis and cutting-edge medical cannabis products on the market. The People’s Dispensary (TPD) is a catalyst for community empowerment. Our mission is to provide a brighter future for communities through cannabis, to challenge past stereotypes and ideas about cannabis use and enjoyment, and to empower and transform communities historically harmed by the criminalization of a product, study after study shows, is extremely beneficial to healing, general health and well-being. We are the best dispensary in NorthEast Portland and we are proud to serve the Roseway, Cully, Madison South, Rose City Park, and Sumner neighborhoods. We are proud to carry many fine products from vendors like Alter Farms, Bull Run Craft Cannabis, Empower, and Wyld. Our staff is professionally trained about the medical benefits of cannabis, as well as the harm it may cause if used incorrectly. We can help you choose the right strain and form for the effect you are seeking. All Leafly menu prices do not include tax for recreational customers, medical cardholders will not pay additional tax