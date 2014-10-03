Ellenjones21
Love this place! Owned my queer POC women (and I think one white gay man? Not sure). Everyone is friendly and helpful. No complaints
4.8
10 reviews
New owners/management have tanked this shop. Very small selection, flower overpriced and constantly rotating staff. Sad.
Hands down, these are the sweetest and nicest budtenders in Portland. I discovered this place this past summer when my grower stopped providing me with medication and my budget was tight. They do an amazing job of helping medical patients get access to medicine, and they are one of the few dispensaries I have ever been to where I can honestly say they care about the well-being of their patients. They treat their product as medicine, which I truly appreciate as someone with serious medical conditions. I used to come in frequently for their medical assistance program, and I was always treated with dignity and respect. They remembered my name, my conditions and the details of my care plan. I truly cannot say enough wonderful things about the people who work at and for this dispensary. From the bottom of my little heart, thank you to each and every one of you for the medication you provide to the community.
Great place. Flower selection isn’t that great. Mostly outdoor that shouldn’t be priced so high. Preroll wasn’t that great.
Good deals on pre rolls
Could be in an easier accessible (parking) location, but this place is definitely worth it!
It is a really lovely and inviting space (the lobby is also a gallery). Very welcoming. Excellent product, really some of the best quality strains I've found in Portland.
Best dispensary in Portland! The people are knowledgeable and kind. It's fancy and down to earth. What a great spot!
Wish it was more centralized but definitely worth the drive.
great spot right in the neighborhood, top strains , lots of selection