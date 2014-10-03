DizzyOnTheComedown on February 18, 2019

Hands down, these are the sweetest and nicest budtenders in Portland. I discovered this place this past summer when my grower stopped providing me with medication and my budget was tight. They do an amazing job of helping medical patients get access to medicine, and they are one of the few dispensaries I have ever been to where I can honestly say they care about the well-being of their patients. They treat their product as medicine, which I truly appreciate as someone with serious medical conditions. I used to come in frequently for their medical assistance program, and I was always treated with dignity and respect. They remembered my name, my conditions and the details of my care plan. I truly cannot say enough wonderful things about the people who work at and for this dispensary. From the bottom of my little heart, thank you to each and every one of you for the medication you provide to the community.