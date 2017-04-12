At Pando it’s about more than cannabis. It’s about the love we have for the plant, our family and our community. Our fresh nuggets are grown directly in the back of our cozy little dispensary, so you know you’re getting the freshest flower and who’s making the reward for your hard day. Our homegrown strains include 24k, Colorado Chem, Jack Flash and Cherry Diesel - but that's not all. We also carry wax and resin by Newt Brothers, HRVST and Lazercat among others. With over 30 of your favorite brands you're sure to find something to enjoy at Pando. The owner, Carolyn, runs the grow operation and dispensary with her son, Cam, treating everyone with the love and respect that they treat their own family. Let us welcome you to Pando, where you can get the freshest, sweetest, frostiest nuggets and be a part of the Pando Family. We would love to have you return, so be sure to inquire about our loyalty program! Earn points with every dollar spent.Right of I-25 and 8th Ave, about one mile south of Mile High Stadium. ig: @pandommj twitter: @pandodispo