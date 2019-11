bigb31 on May 17, 2018

First and foremost I like this spot they have done me right every time I work right around the corner! Last Saturday I came in for the shake oz deal and was told they didn’t have any and was told to come back later I live in Broomfield so was not an option. How you not going to have what your deal day says your sapost to have needless to say I probably won’t be back !