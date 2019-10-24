146 products
Wedding Cake by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
14.8%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Master Kush by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
15.5%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Space Cake by 528 Hz Gardens
from 528 Hz Gardens
19.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Space Cake
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jacks Cleaner by 528hz
from 528hz
13.6%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Jacks Cleaner
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem 4 by 528 Hz Gardens
from 528 Hz Gardens
23%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Chem 4
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Private Reserve by 528hz
from 528hz
20.4%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Private Reserve
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
16.44%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
17.3%
THC
0.4%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda #1 by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
27%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda #1
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa 3 by 528 Hz Gardens
from 528 Hz Gardens
22.2%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Mimosa 3
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa 2 by 528 Hz Gardens
from 528 Hz Gardens
25.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mimosa 2
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda by 528 Hz Gardens
from 528 Hz Gardens
3.96%
THC
4.27%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
4.34%
THC
8%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pink Champagne by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
22.81%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Pink Champagne
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chernobyl by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
15.64%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cvndyland by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
4.11%
THC
7.24%
CBD
Cvndyland
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lotus Dream by 528 Hz Gardens
from 528 Hz Gardens
18.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Lotus Dream
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cookies by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
23.3%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gelato Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Obama Kush by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
13.5%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
16.58%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda 1:1 by 528hz
from 528hz
4%
THC
4%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda 1:1
Strain
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Private Reserve by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
22.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Private Reserve
Strain
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Cvndyland by 528 Hz Gardens
from 528 Hz Gardens
8.87%
THC
7.24%
CBD
Cvndyland
Strain
$10⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Chernobyl by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
15.64%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Master Kush by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
18.84%
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Bruce Banner by 528 Hz Gardens
from 528 Hz Gardens
6%
THC
7.57%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$10⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Diesel by 528hz Gardens
from 528hz Gardens
4.34%
THC
8%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Royal Bomb Wax by Buddies
from Buddies
73%
THC
0.73%
CBD
Royal Bomb
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Terp Sugar Wax by Buddies
from Buddies
73.2%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Terp Sugar
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
GMO Cookies Cartridges by Buddies
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
J1 Wax by Dab Society
from Dab Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Montana Silvertip Wax by Dab Society
from Dab Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
W**kie Girl 95 Wax by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
King Zkittles Shatter by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie Shatter by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$221 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush Cartridges by Buddies
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Sour Space Candy Cartridges by Winberry Farms
from Winberry Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
3 Kings Cartridges by Winberry Farms
from Winberry Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
1234