MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
196 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
PARADISE DISPENSARIES
Our experienced bud tenders put your medicinal needs first. We are proud to provide a high quality level of customer service and commitment to health and wellness to all our patients. Our goal is to provide our customers information about products to assist in their decisions about medicinal Marijuana options.
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 7
623 N Mississippi Ave, Ada, OK
License DAAA-VKDP-HYFV
ATMcash acceptedADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
10am-8pm
12am-5pm
Photos of PARADISE DISPENSARIES
Show all photos