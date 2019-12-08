Welcome to Paradise Found! We are an OLCC - Licensed dispensary serving recreational and medical. We have ADA accessible doors & Parking. ASL Our goal is to create a positive experience for all of the customers that visit our shop and the neighborhood that we now call our home. Come in and meet our friendly and knowledgeable staff who will help guide your experience through paradise. We are conveniently located off I205 and Johnson Creek Blvd, I205 off 42nd King Rd.10655 S.E 42nd Ave. Portland, OR 97222. We are open from 8am - 10pm daily. Come join us and make Paradise your next stop! We are pet friendly! Bring your furry friends in and we will have a treat waiting for them at the door! Follow us on Social Media for product updates, deals, and more! @ShopParadiseFound on Instagram & Twitter!