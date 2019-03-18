Offering pickup
Paradise Found - Milwaukie
Offering pickup
Veterans
Vets receive 10% off purchase *with verification* Thank You for your service :)
EVERY DAY!
Senior Discount
55+ receive 10% off your purchase
EVERY DAY!
Mega & MoJave Mondays
Mega & Mojave Mondays! EVERY MONDAY, all Top Shelf Eighths will be 4 GRAMS!* MoJave 1g. Cartridges $5 off!**
*Applies to top shelf flower only. **Other restrictions may apply
Topical and Tincture Tuesday
Topical and Tincture Tuesday EVERY TUESDAY receive 10% off any topical or tincture purchases!
*Other restrictions may apply
Wax Wednesday
Wax Wednesday EVERY WEDNESDAY receive 10% off All Oil Cartridges, wax, shatter, Live Resin & Drippers!*
*Other restrictions may apply
Thursday Blues
Thursday Blues EVERY THURSDAY 10% off all Top Shelf (Blue) flower, also receive 10% off all accessories and swag!*
*Other restrictions may apply
CBD Saturday
CBD Saturday Saturdays receive 10% off all Hemp derived CBD products*
*Other restrictions may apply
Savory Sundays!
Savory Sundays EVERY SUNDAY receive 10% off all edibles - Stock up on Sundays!!*
*Other restrictions may apply