Local Joint is a not-for-profit, medical marijuana dispensary dedicated to providing its patient-members with respectful, compassionate care while offering them quality, affordable medicine.
Get the daily specials and flash Happy Hour Text
https://localj.co/TEXT
Local Joint operates in a responsible manner that reflects a community-minded philosophy. We at Local Joint emphatically believe that qualifying medical marijuana patients have a fundamental right to access their medicine in a safe, confidential, and supportive setting. From the quality of our medicine to our unique state-of-the-art, state licensed facility, our patients can always expect a safe and welcoming experience.
ONLINE ORDERING IS AVAILABLE
**NOTE: TAXES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES!