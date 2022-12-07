Park Hill Gardens
Promotions
20% off Full Melt Chocolates
$5 off on Boulder Built Flower
Discounted Flower $49 Oz
1906 25% OFF or $1 Love pouch w purchase
Buy one Binske Chocolate, Get one for $.01
Buy 5 Pre rolls for $20
Boulder Built $5 OFF Flower
Top-Shelf Flower $25 8ths
This weeks deals
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.