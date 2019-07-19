Founded in 2018 by a life-long Muskegon businessman Greg Maki, Agri-Med is the parent company for Park Place Provisionary and Exit 9 Provisionary. Our goal at Park Place Provisionary is to provide a quality experience for our patients and their caregivers while also being the best source of state-licensed and tested cannabis products. Park Place opened on June 17th, 2019 after almost two years of planning, work and preparation. Since we opened our doors we have expanded our line of cannabis products to include most of the major brands available in Michigan and we're always looking to add products that our customers request. The most recent addition to our menu includes Platinum Vape cartridges and Kushy Punch edibles. Here at Park Place Provisionary, we match quality cannabis with superior service. If you ever have a question or feedback about our products or your shopping experience you can call our store during business hours or email us at info@agrimedmi.com Recently we rolled out our loyalty rewards program where you earn points on every dollar spent which are then redeemable for discounts. Ask our staff to sign you up.