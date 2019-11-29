Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Black Friday Deal!! 20% off any purchase just mention this deal in one of our stores!!!!
About
C&C Farms is a Recreational Marijuana Dispensary located in the heart of Medford, Oregon. Our shop is an extension of the same company’s medical dispensary, Patients Helping Patients. With a decade of cannabis experience, the owners' primary goal is to equip both recreational and medical users with a unique, powerful healing tool that best suits their needs and helps improve their overall quality of life. We passionately believe in using plant-based marijuana for relief as opposed to harmful opioids.
We help patients across Oregon find a natural, healing alternatives. Proudly serving Gold Hill, Tolo, Seven Oaks, Central Point, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Talent and Ashland, it's easy to find what you need coming through on the I-5. Check out our second location on Stewart. Never influenced by other dispensaries, C&C Farms was designed to be unique on the Oregon cannabis scene, to keep prices low, and to keep our stock entirely top-quality. Shop favorite strains from B-Budz like Cotton Candy, Cherry Pie Kush, Fire OG, Wedding Cake, GSC, and Thin Mint. We also have cartridges from our own farm: 74%-84% THC in Northern Lights, Kosher Kush, White Recluse, Lavender, and Skittlez. Whatever your ideal ratio, there's something in stock for you.
As we come from a patient-centric background, C&C Farms Rec Shop specializes in tailoring the cannabis experience for each customer. Our staff is highly knowledgeable, eager to share their information and answer any guest’s questions. C&C Farms Rec Shop has cultivated a reputation for excellence, and our family owned dispensary shares our welcoming vibe and professionalism with every person to walk through our sliding door.
instagram: @CnCFarmsRecShops
We are pet-friendly!