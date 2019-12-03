Follow
New Patient/Renewal Special!
$3 1/16th (1.75g) OR save $15 off 1 edible OR save $50 when spending $150 or more on your 1st purchase, or within one month of your patient certification renewal! Existing patients at our Lowell and Greenfield locations are also eligible!
Valid on first purchase or within one month of patient certification renewal date. Limit 1.
Green Ribbon BX #1 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
13.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Yin Yang CBD #4
from Patriot Care
6.3%
THC
16.9%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
MAC and Cheese #7 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
It's It #10 (50/50 Hybrid) **Extremely LOW STOCK**
from Patriot Care
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$100¼ ounce
$100¼ ounce
Chocolope
from Patriot Care
19.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$17514 grams
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
MAC and Cheese #1 (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
Sherb Face #6
from Patriot Care
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
The One BC1 #6
from Patriot Care
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
The One BC1 #9
from Patriot Care
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Yin Yang CBD #5
from Patriot Care
9.5%
THC
18.9%
CBD
$251/16 OZ
$251/16 OZ
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Star 91 (80/20 Indica)
from Patriot Care
27.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Phantom Cookies (65/35 Sativa)
from Patriot Care
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$17514 grams
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Cinderella 99 (70/30 Sativa)
from Patriot Care
19.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
It's It #3
from Patriot Care
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$17514 grams
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
GG S1 #4 (Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Medi Haze CBD (CBD/Sativa)
from Patriot Care
7.5%
THC
15.2%
CBD
MediHaze
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
OG Kush CBD (CBD/Indica)
from Patriot Care
5.7%
THC
12%
CBD
$251/16 OZ
$251/16 OZ
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$17514g Pack
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Super Silver Haze (70/30 Sativa)
from Patriot Care
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Yin-Yang CBD #9
from Patriot Care
9.3%
THC
11.5%
CBD
$251/16 OZ
$251/16 OZ
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Rainbow Chip Shatter
from Patriot Care
67.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
Sherb Face Shatter
from Patriot Care
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
3 Chems Bubble Hash
from Sira Naturals
66.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
MOG Bubble Hash
from Sira Naturals
68.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Pineapple Mimosa Terp Sauce
from Sira Naturals
77.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 gram
$651 gram
Swamp Thing Shatter
from Patriot Care
73.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
(0.5g) Chem Dog D Wax
from Liberty
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Prayer Pupil Shatter
from Patriot Care
76.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
Violator Kush Live Resin
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
70.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
It's It Shatter (50/50 Hybrid)
from Patriot Care
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
Super Silver Haze Shatter
from Unknown Brand
61.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
OG Kush CBD Shatter
from Patriot Care
19%
THC
50.1%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
SIS-DMV Shatter
from Patriot Care
61.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
Peanut Butter Breath Shatter
from Patriot Care
73.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
Chocolope Shatter (Sativa)
from Patriot Care
74.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
$651 gram
85mg Black Cherry Gummy
from Patriot Care
85mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$27each
$27each
55mg Tutti-Frutti Fruit Chews
from Patriot Care
55mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19each
$19each
145mg Cranberry Lemonade Fruit Chews
from Patriot Care
145mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$38each
$38each
115mg Pome Grapefruit Fruit Chews
from Patriot Care
115mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$33each
$33each
160mg Apple Pie Fruit Chews
from Patriot Care
160mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$43each
$43each
40mg Very Berry Gummy
from Patriot Care
40mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$16each
$16each
