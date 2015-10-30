$3 1/16th (1.75g) OR save $15 off 1 edible OR save $50 when spending $150 or more on your 1st purchase, or within one month of your patient certification renewal! Existing patients at our Lowell and Greenfield locations are also eligible!
Whether you walk, take the T, or drive to Patriot Care Boston, let us make the commute easier for you! Receive 2 $10 transportation coupons every calendar month. Up to $240 in savings per year!
Prize Wheel every Monday and Wednesday. Spin the Prize Wheel to receive an exclusive offer!
Patient Supported Cultivation is our version of the alternative, locally-based Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs. We pride ourselves on cultivating our own medical marijuana product and offering the best quality and value to you, our patients. Why should I join? PSC members will receive: For every $100 you spend, get $5 back to use on anything you choose! What does it cost to join? PSC is FREE to Join – NO membership fee! How do I join? Simply sign up the next time you visit our dispensary. We’ll get you setup in the system, give you a membership card, and you’ll begin earning immediately! Details at http://patriotcare.org/psc/ Details at http://patriotcare.org/psc/
$3 1/16th OR save $15 off 1 edible when you refer a new patient!
Seniors: A 15% discount on all purchases by senior citizens (65+)- Qualifies with valid Massachusetts issued ID Military Veterans: A 15% discount on purchases- Qualifies with valid Massachusetts issued ID and a valid Military Identification Card. 40% discount available for 100% disabled veterans with proper paperwork. Low Income: A 15% discount on purchases dependent on extent of need- Qualifies with valid Massachusetts issued ID and either Medicaid Card, SSI letter, or other proof of low-income status. Terminally Ill: A 20% discount on purchases and in some cases, complimentary products and treatments. This discount requires a valid Massachusetts issued ID and signed note from treating physician in an ongoing relationship with the patient.
All veterans receive 40% off their entire purchase on the 11th of every month. No minimum/maximum.