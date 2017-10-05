Peak MJ is a Denver Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Peak MJ proudly offers excellent customer service and a robust variety of Colorado’s finest cannabis products. The Denver dispensary team creates a friendly environment for its guest to browse and ask as many questions as they need. Located on Denver’s Green Mile, Peak MJ is a must-see for any cannabis connoisseur. History: Peak MJ opened its dispensary doors in August 2014, primed to elevate the standards of the Denver cannabis industry. The founder wanted to feature better products in a classy, boutique experience unparalleled on the cannabis scene. They budtenders worked hard to provide a superior experience, where every Denver guest felt special and could browse top-quality marijuana products. Peak MJ’s work paid off: in 2017, the team’s GG4 won 2nd place for Best Hybrid Strain in Rooster Magazine’s THC Classic and now sees over 100+ guests per day. Staff: The budtenders at Peak MJ take care of their neighbors and wants every person to leave their store with a smile on their face. The team smoothly balances leaving customers to browse through their sizable selection and paying them undivided attention if they have questions. No matter a Denver visitors’ needs, Peak MJ sees their happiness as its utmost priority. Menu: Peak MJ partners with some of Colorado’s finest cannabis brands to complement its in-house menu of flower, concentrates, edibles and more. The dispensary features over 300 marijuana products, with names like The Lab, Head of Honey Concentrates, Incredibles, Cheeba Chew, Wana and more lining its shelves. Denver customers can choose from Cookies, Cherry Diesel, GG4 and Purple Kush among 60 plus other strains. From edibles and concentrates to topicals and prerolls, cannabis connoisseurs flock to Peak MJ’s curated selection. At this time, Peak MJ accepts cash only and offers an onsite ATM for client use. Local Denver customers receive 10% off their purchase. Veterans also enjoy 20% off their total, while medical patients receive a 30% discount. Connect with Peak MJ on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Phone and through the dispensary’s website. Service Locations: Peak MJ stands in the Baker District of Denver, located just outside of the city’s famous Green Mile. Cannabis connoisseurs from Lincoln Park, Capitol Hill, Baker and Cherry Creek make their way to Peak MJ. The dispensary welcomes Valverde, Belcaro, Glendale and Lakewood patrons to its facility. Folks travel from Edgewater, College View, Virginia Village and Stapleton to peruse Peak MJ’s marijuana selection. Location Information: Denver is the capital city of Colorado, an Old West-styled Metropolis nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The city hosts hundreds of attractions within its borders, such as the Denver Botanic Gardens’ showcases and the Denver Zoo’s hundreds of animal species. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science features dozens of natural exhibits and an immense movie theater. Towards Denver’s center, the 16th Street Mall attracts avid shoppers to its myriad of retail experiences.