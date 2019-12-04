Follow
Pecos Valley Production - Ruidoso
(575) 808-8960
64 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 15
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$70
All Products
24k Gold 1g
from SWOP
16.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Bubba Kush 1g
from SWOP
14.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Cannatonic 1g
from SWOP
2.6%
THC
6.5%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Boss Hogg 1g
from SouthWest Wellness
16.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Tuxic #1 1g
from Pecos Valley Production
16.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Agent Orange 1g
from High Desert Relief
15.28%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$14each
In-store only
Wedding Cake Live Resin Caviar 0.5g
from Mountain Top
71.7%
THC
3.2%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Honey Styx 10mg
from WEW Brands
80.36mg
THC
0.38mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Dark Nugget 50mg
from Bhang
18.5mg
THC
0.1mg
CBD
$8each
In-store only
SWW 24k Gold Pre-Rolls 1g Units: 1
from SouthWest Wellness
16.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
SIM 22 1g Pre-Roll
from Pecos Valley Production
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
King Lewwy 1g Pre-Roll
from Sandia Botantical
14.91%
THC
0.29%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Cherry Glue 1g Pre-Roll
from Pecos Valley Production
8.3%
THC
10.3%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
SWW Durban Poison Pre-Roll 1g Units: 1
from SouthWest Wellness
17.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze 0.5g Vape Cartridge
from BLOOM
81.2%
THC
1.3%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Maui Wowie 0.5g Vape Cartridge
from BLOOM
81.2%
THC
1.3%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Whoopie Pie Vape Cartridge .5g
from Mountain Top
80.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Maui Wowie 0.35g Disposable Cartridge
from BLOOM
82.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Champagne Kush 0.5g Vape Cartridge
from BLOOM
82.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Green Crack 0.35g Disposable Cartridge
from BLOOM
82.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Blue Dream 0.35g Vape Cartridge
from BLOOM
82.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Skywalker 0.5g Cartridge
from BLOOM
82.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
PEX 0.5g Vape Cartridge
from BLOOM
82.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Granddaddy Purp 0.5g Vape Cartridge
from BLOOM
82.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Northern Lights Airo Cartridge 0.5g
from AiroPro
87%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Mountain Mist .5g Cartridge
from AiroPro
87%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Mystical Melody Airo Cartridge 0.5g
from AiroPro
87%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Sumatran Sunrise .5g Cartridge
from AiroPro
87%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
GSCookies 0.35g Disposable Cartridge
from BLOOM
82.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Blue Dream 0.5g Vape Cartridge
from BLOOM
81.2%
THC
1.3%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Granddaddy Purp 0.35g Disposable Cartridge
from BLOOM
82.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Mr. Clean Vape Cartridge .5g
from Mountain Top
84.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Buddha's Smile 1:1 Airo Cartridge 0.5g
from AiroPro
53%
THC
32.3%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
THC High End Suppository 25mg
from Pecos Valley Production
25mg
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
High End Suppository 250mg Ten Pack
from Herbal Edibles
75.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Herbal Infusions Soothe Balm 100mg
from Herbal Edibles
68.62%
THC
0.51%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Bar 200mg
from Pecos Valley Production
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Isolate 1g
from Pecos Valley Production
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Deep Immunity Cannabis Infused Herbal Tincture 150mg
from Synergy Extracts
150mg
THC
0.25%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cookies and Cream 200mg
from Pecos Valley Production
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
12