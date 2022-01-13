Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

$200 Shopping Spree!!

Valid 1/15/2022 - 1/31/2022

For January, each purchase of $60 or more will be automatically eligible to be entered to win a $200 shopping spree.

PVP staff will pull the drawing on the last day of the month, and the team will reach out the day after. If a winner has not responded within three days of contact, a new winner will be pulled. All $200 must be spent on the scheduled visit.