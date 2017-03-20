Munchie Mondays 10% off Edibles Twist it up Tuesday 10% Off all Pre-rolls Waxy Wednesday 10% off all vapes and dabs Topical Thursday 10% Off all topicals FLOWER FRIDAY!!! 10% OFF ALL FLOWER Staff picks 10% CBD SUNDAY CBD only products are 10% OFF

