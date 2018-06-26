Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
PAH is a patient-focused medical cannabis dispensary on the Eastern Shore of Salisbury, Maryland. Located just 30 miles from Ocean City, MD, PAH is committed to providing the best medicinal cannabis for our patients. With products ranging from concentrates to flower, from THC to CBD, from topicals to tinctures, we assure you we have a little something for everyone!
Whether your new or old to cannabis, our patient consultants are trained to guide you on your path to wellness.
With discounts for veterans, seniors, and industry professionals, and medicine from companies such as Curio, Verano, Shore Natural Rx, gLeaf, Liberty, GTI, and Culta (to name just a few!) we are proud of how far the industry and our own business have grown since the MD industry began.