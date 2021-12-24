People’s is DTLA's premier curated cannabis shopping experience. We have something for everyone, from the canna-curious to the experienced connoisseur. No time to shop? Express order. Deeper detail into the products? We have guided experience! People’s is California’s premier curated cannabis shopping experience. As one the largest retail dispensaries in the United States, we have something for everyone, from the cannacurious beginner to the experienced connoisseur. Our passionate and knowledgeable staff are ready to guide and empower you through your personalized cannabis journey. As a fully-compliant and licensed facility, every product we carry has been tested for quality through a state-licensed laboratory and accompanied by a Certificate of Analysis (CoA). We strive to provide the best cannabis experience possible through our retail location(s) and delivery. First-Time Customers First timers, get 30% off their first order. Exclusions & limitations may apply. Items are subject to availability. People's DTLA is now open at 1149 S Los Angeles St from 7AM - 10PM! Last call for first time patients are 9:50PM.