People’s Kush is a Recreational & Medicinal Cannabis Delivery Service based out of Davis, CA. We serve Davis & Winters. We have a constantly expanding menu of items, including a variety of flower, vapes, edibles, tinctures, topical rubs & concentrates. We also have various options for CBD. We are open Monday - Saturday 11am-10pm and Sunday 12am-7pm. You can place an order anytime on our website Peopleskush.org. To guarantee same night delivery, please, place your order by 9pm for Davis orders and 8:30pm for out of town. We remain a delivery-only dispensary, so we do not have a storefront for patients to visit at this time. Give us a call with any question: 530-302-5661