Please visit us at peoplesorangecounty.com or call us at (714) 582-3446. We offer delivery and order for pickup for returning customers. We are currently a CASH-ONLY facility, but have ATM machines. We accept ALL government-issued photo IDs. We are ADA compliant. ... Welcome to People’s OC, one of California’s largest retail locations selling cannabis products. When entering the retail store, please have your ID ready. The friendly receptionists downstairs will greet you, check you into the system, and offer you a complimentary water bottle. After getting checked in at the front desk, you’ll be ready to head on upstairs. If you’d like to browse the items downstairs, you can see a display with some of our cannabis products, as well as an educational display of legalized cannabis. We also sell apparel and accessories downstairs—hats, shirts, reusable water bottles, smoking accessories, and more. You can use our staircases or elevator to get to the second floor, where all cannabis products for purchase are located. Our menu includes high-quality flower, tinctures, topicals, concentrates, edibles, vape pens, and more. We carry products that are CBD-only, THC-only, and any ratio in between. Check out our menu on PeoplesOrangeCounty.com or call (714) 582-3446 to see if we have your favorite cannabis products in stock! **Service Locations** Although we have several locations opening up across the southern California area (sign up for our email newsletter to stay in the loop!), we currently have one retail location. Our flagship store is located in Santa Ana, and it’s just off the 55 Freeway. It’s right by the border of Irvine, and conveniently close to John Wayne Airport, Disneyland, and South Coast Plaza. The Santa Ana store is cash-only. It has two ATM machines for customer use. **Online Ordering** Customers can check the menu or place an online order on PeoplesOrangecounty.com. We delivery to a 15-mile radius around the store. If you are outside of the delivery radius or would prefer to drop by, you can also place an order for pickup. Our staff will fill the order for you while you’re driving up, and you’ll be able to pick it up from the receptionists downstairs. Bypass the line by ordering Express! **We offer the following deals and discounts:** 10% off for veterans We also accommodate MMID patients. ... Sign up for our email newsletter or text blasts to stay updated on our vendor discounts, store openings, and more!