I visited from out of town and couldn't be more pleased! This is the cleanest dispensary I have EVER walked into straight-up hands-down!!! The service was amazing the staff was very knowledgeable and met all my needs from the greeter to the budtender to the security guard. I had the pleasure of working with Lexi and she was simply amazing! All n all, I had an outstanding experience and I will keep coming back whenever I'm in town Thanks again!