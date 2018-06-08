Follow
Pharm to Table - North
541-500-8606
443 products
Deals
Wisdom Discount
Valid 8/6/2018
Seniors 65 or over with ID receive a 10% discount
Must present ID for discount.
All Products
Happylucky by East Fork Cultivar
from East Fork Cultivar
5.2%
THC
13.3%
CBD
Happylucky
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Salmon River OG by Pud's Buds
from Pud's Buds
29.17%
THC
2.1%
CBD
Salmon River OG
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kitty Poo OUNCE DEAL Atlas
from Atlas Collective
17.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Kitty Poo
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Diesel Dough #2 by Pud's Buds
from Pud's Buds
25.93%
THC
1%
CBD
Diesel Dough #2
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem 541 by Roganja
from Roganja
25.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 541
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream OUNCE DEAL Atlas
from Unknown Brand
17.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Sherbert by Emerald Cannabis Worx
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
26.94%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Summer Sunset by Roganja
from Roganja
24.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Summer Sunset
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sugar Cane by Oregon Cannabis Authority
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Cane
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shanti's Gift by East Fork Cultivar
from East Fork Cultivar
7.19%
THC
15.7%
CBD
Shanti's Gift
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Dutch Valley
from Dutch Valley
37.22%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Magellan by Oregon Cannabis Authority
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
26.73%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Magellan
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
High Desert Sour Sage by Oregrown
from Oregrown
19.82%
THC
0.13%
CBD
High Desert Sour Sage
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Deschutes Growery
from Deschutes Growery
20.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
99 Problems by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
27.09%
THC
0.09%
CBD
99 Problems
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath by Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
22.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Afgoo by Emerald Cannabis Worx
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
28.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Afgoo
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer by Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue
22.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Steel 14G SPECIAL
from Unknown Brand
20.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Steel
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Hawaiian Sungrown 14g Special
from Atlas Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Hawaiian SUNGROWN OUNCE DEAL
from Atlas Collective
19.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Hawaiian by Atlas Collective
from Atlas Collective
18.95%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Hawaiian
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream 14G SPECIAL Atlas
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Cherry Deathst@r by Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Deathst@r
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Cake by Gong-Ji Farm
from Gong-Ji Farm
22.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Cake
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orignal Glue (GG4) by Fr33dom Farms
from Fr33dom Farms
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Orignal Glue (GG4)
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch by Emerald Cannabis Worx
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
30.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Hawaiian Dutch
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peach Cobbler by Meraki
from Meraki
19.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Peach Cobbler
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin by Gong-Ji Farm
from Gong-Ji Farm
21.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Angel Drops 1g CBD ISOLATE
from Angel Drops
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Siskiyou 1:1 FEO 1g
from Siskiyou Sungrown
34.83%
THC
31.55%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$40each
In-store only
NWK Montana Silvertip .5g cart DISTILLATE
from NW KIND
87.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Montana Silvertip
Strain
$25each
In-store only
NWK White Haze .5g cart DISTILLATE
from NW KIND
83.87%
THC
0.56%
CBD
White Haze
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Brandy Wine 1g CARTRIDGE Jolly Sticks
from Dr. Jolly's
74.07%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Brandy Wine
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Sm@rties 1g CARTRIDGE Jolly Sticks
from Dr. Jolly's
73.22%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Sm@rties
Strain
$36each
In-store only
NWK Starburzt Punch x JTR 1g LIVE RESIN DIAMONDS
from NW KIND
79.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Starburzt Punch x JTR
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Fruit Punch LIVE ROSIN Natural Gas
from Natural Gas Extracts
74.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Fruit Punch
Strain
$55each
In-store only
MAC LIVE ROSIN Natural Gas
from Natural Gas Extracts
72.67%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$55each
In-store only
Tropic Truffle LIVE ROSIN Natural Gas
from Natural Gas Extracts
75.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Truffle
Strain
$55each
In-store only
NWK Sweet & Sour 1g LIVE RESIN DIAMONDS
from NW KIND
88%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet & Sour
Strain
$35each
In-store only
12345 ... 12