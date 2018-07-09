Pharm To Table Per Oregon state law, a 20% tax will be added to all recreational marijuana sales for state and local marijuana sales tax* *Se Habla Español!* ****Our Mission:**** To help patients and customers obtain medical and recreational cannabis legally To provide a comfortable, safe, and respectful environment for patients and customers To offer alternative health care solutions to nurture the healing process To protect the safety, tranquility and cleanliness of our community To support local charities, local culture and the local economy To change negative perception of medical and recreational marijuana, dispensaries, patients and customers through professionalism, a higher standard of customer service and charitable outreach *Follow us around:* Copy and paste [1]: https://www.facebook.com/pharm2table [2]: https://instagram.com/pharm2tableor/ [3]: https://twitter.com/pharmtotableor