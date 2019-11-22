Follow
Pharm to Table - South
541-897-0531
10% discount for valid OLCC Marijuana Worker's Permit card holders. Customers must present their valid OLCC Marijuana Worker's Permit (with the name matching their ID) in order to redeem this discount. This discount cannot be combined with other discounts
Industry Discount
All Products
Dawg Bomb INDOOR Oregon Cannabis Authority
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Dawg Bomb
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Pineapple SUNGROWN East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
0.51%
THC
14.7%
CBD
Sour Pineapple
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Candy Apple Kush SUNGROWN Old Gold Gardens
from Old Gold Gardens
22.72%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GDP Cookies INDOOR Oregon Cannabis Authority
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GDP Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upsidedown Cake INDOOR High Desert Farms
from High Desert Farms
21.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pina Upsidedown Cake
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie SUNGROWN Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
23.58%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert INDOOR Emerald Cannabis Worx
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
26.94%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sm@rties #2 INDOOR Dr Jolly's
from Dr Jolly's
22.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sm@rties #2
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GDP Mist INDOOR Emerald Cannabis
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
27.84%
THC
0%
CBD
GDP Mist
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough INDOOR Pruf Cultivar
from Pruf Cultivar
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies INDOOR Pud's Buds
from Pud's Buds
29.04%
THC
1.04%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Juice INDOOR Shango
from Shango
18.15%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orange Juice
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orion's Belt INDOOR Shango
from Shango
20.04%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orion's Belt
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Star Pebbles INDOOR Deschutes Growery
from Deschutes Growery
25.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Pebbles
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Watermelon INDOOR Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
21.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Watermelon
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip SUNGROWN Old Gold Gardens
from Old Gold Gardens
20.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Llama Kush SUNGROWN East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
0%
THC
14%
CBD
Llama Kush
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack INDOOR Emerald Cannabis Worx
from Emerald Cannabis Worx
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Hucklebetty INDOOR Fr33dom Farms
from Fr33dom Farms
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Hucklebetty
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Summer Sunset OG SUNGROWN Roganja
from Roganja
24.14%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Steel Bridge INDOOR Pruf Cultivar
from Pruf Cultivar
23.25%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Steel Bridge
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream 1/2 OUNCE DEAL Atlas Collective
from Atlas Collective
17.29%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Banana Punch INDOOR Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
25.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) SUNGROWN Roganja
from Roganja
24.61%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Fields BUDLETS Atlas Collective
from Atlas Collective
15.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Fields
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zkittles INDOOR Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue Gardens
20.65%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Zkittles
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry SUNGROWN Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
27.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
UK Cheese INDOOR Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
30.51%
THC
0.08%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream OUNCE DEAL Atlas collective
from Atlas Colective
17.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$70each
In-store only
G Krush INDOOR Pruf Cultivar
from Pruf Cultivar
27%
THC
0.06%
CBD
G Krush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forum GSC LIGHT DEP Oregrown
from Oregrown
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum GSC
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grey Matter INDOOR Oregon Cannabis Authority
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
23.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Grey Matter
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
99 Problems #1 INDOOR Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover
27.74%
THC
0.09%
CBD
99 Problems #1
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit 1/2 OUNCE Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
13.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Blue Dream SUNGROWN Atlas Collective
from Atlas Collective
17.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Malibu Pure Kush EIGHTH DEALS/ Deschutes Growery
from Deschutes Growery
22.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Malibu Pure Kush
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Stardawg OG EIGHTH DEAL/ Pruf Cultivar
from Pruf Cultivar
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Stardawg OG
Strain
$22.5each
In-store only
AC/Dosi INDOOR CBD Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
5.5%
THC
11.35%
CBD
AC/Dosi
Strain
$91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Goat Blocks INDOOR Pruf Cultivar
from Pruf Cultivar
21.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Goat Blocks
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Deepstar EIGHTH DEAL Million Elephants
from Million Elephants, LLC
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Deepstar
Strain
$18each
In-store only
