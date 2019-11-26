Follow
ALL PRODUCT 40% THROUGH STORE TRANSITION!!
Valid 11/18/2019 – 12/1/2019
Our store is becoming a MedMen! Before the big switch, everything in the store is 40% off - Restrictions May Apply
*While Supplies Last* No Rewards Points, Addtl Discount, or Coupon Combinations *You May NOT Add To Your Leafly Order After Skipping the In-Store Line* You Are More Than Welcome To Re-Enter The Line After Pick Up *We Appreciate Your Business!!*
All Products
Puff Stuff Hybrid 3.5g Flower
from matter.
19.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Puff Stuff
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Mr. Clean pre-roll 2pk
from PharmaCannis
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Mr. Clean
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Sour Pink Grapefruit Sativa 3.5g
from Cresco Labs
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Pink Grapefruit
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Dead Cherries 3.5g
from Grassroots Cannabis
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Dead Cherries
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Birthday Cake 3.5g
from Grassroots Cannabis
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
SBS 2pk Hybrid 2pk
from matter.
20%
THC
0.12%
CBD
SBS
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
Lavender Jones Hybrid 3.5g
from RYTHM
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Pretty Wicked 3.5g
from IESO Little Egypt
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Pretty Wicked
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Colombian Haze 3.5g
from IESO Little Egypt
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Colombian Haze
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Space Monkey 3.5g
from IESO Little Egypt
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Monkey
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Clementine 3.5g
from RYTHM
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Tahoe OG Indica 3.5g
from IESO Little Egypt
22.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Black Diamonds Indica 3.5g Premium Flower
from matter.
25.62%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Black Diamonds
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
White Harmony 1:1 CBD\THC 1000mg RSO oil
from GOLDLEAF
33.08%
THC
30.76%
CBD
White Harmony
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
2:1 Harlequin RSO
from Cresco Labs
25.21%
THC
46.31%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
1:1 Harlequin RSO
from Cresco Labs
38.6%
THC
35.84%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
G6 Sativa RSO 1000 MG.
from GOLDLEAF
661.6mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$801 gram
$801 gram
15:1 Harle Tsu RSO Oil 1000mg
from Cresco Labs
4.14%
THC
64.36%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
GG # 4 RSO Oil
from Aeriz
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Sativa Dark Chocolates Sea Salt 100mg
from GOLDLEAF
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Chocolate
Strain
$30each
$30each
Indica Dark Chocolates Sea Salt 100mg
from GOLDLEAF
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Chocolate
Strain
$30each
$30each
Relax Indica Spray Tincture
from Cresco Labs
99.9mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Spray Tincture
Strain
$30each
$30each
Strawberry 1:1 Gummy 10pk
from RYTHM
99.44mg
THC
107.88mg
CBD
Strawberry 1:1
Strain
$30pack of 10
$30pack of 10
Kushie Caramels Indica 2 pack
from Revolution Enterprises
80.45mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Kushie Caramels
Strain
$20pack of 2
$20pack of 2
Dark Chocolate Almond Toffee Bar 100mg
from Cresco Labs
97.86mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Almond Toffee
Strain
$30each
$30each
Orange Goobies CBD 4pk 100mg
from Revolution Enterprises
16.84mg
THC
100mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$25pack of 4
$25pack of 4
Watermelon Indica Gummies 100mg 20pk
from IESO Little Egypt
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$25each
$25each
Cronuts # 4 THC Capsules 10pk
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100%
THC
0%
CBD
Cronuts # 4
Strain
$30pack of 10
$30pack of 10
1:1 Harmony Dark Chocolates 100mg
from GOLDLEAF
100%
THC
100%
CBD
Dark Chocolate Bar
Strain
$30each
$30each
Tangerine CBD Tincture 12.5ml
from matter.
13mg
THC
250mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$40each
$40each
2:1 CBD/THC Strawberry Peach Gummies 5pk
from GOLDLEAF
100mg
THC
200mg
CBD
2:1 Strawberry Peach
Strain
$35each
$35each
Apple Cider Cinnamon Indica Cereal 100mg 4pk
from Grassroots Cannabis
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Apple Cider Cinammon
Strain
$30pack of 4
$30pack of 4
Kalm THC Hybrid Mints 20pk
from RYTHM
99.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Kalm Mints
Strain
$30pack of 20
$30pack of 20
SURP Orange Pineapple Guava
from Revolution Enterprises
50%
THC
52.66%
CBD
Orange Pineapple Guava
Strain
$25each
$25each
Betty's Eddies Indica Bedtime Fruit Chews 5pk 100mg
from RYTHM
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Melatonin
Strain
$30pack of 5
$30pack of 5
PTS Tonic Frost Hybrid Popsicles 4pk 100mg
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Popsicles
Strain
$40pack of 4
$40pack of 4
Strawberry Crunch Bar Hybrid 100mg
from RYTHM
99.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Crunch
Strain
$30each
$30each
Key Lime Pie White Chocolate Bar Hybrid 100mg
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$25each
$25each
Mary's Remedy Coltyn's Remedy 1:1 200mg Tincture
from GTI - Rock Island
99.99%
THC
99.99%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$50each
$50each
1:1 CBD/THC Chocolate Chip Cookies 4pk
from Shelby County Community Services
83.84mg
THC
69.76mg
CBD
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Strain
$25pack of 4
$25pack of 4
