Valid 11/18/2019 – 11/24/2019
$20 Cresco Strawberry Banana Fruit Chews $10 OFF Verano Ataraxia Shatter 1g FREE Zoots Blast 10mg w/ $100 Matter purchase FREE Joint w/ $200 purchase Canned Food Drive - Bring 2 nonperishable items and receive $5 OFF*
*1 per patient per day While supplies last. Cannot be combined with Belly point rewards. Veterans/SSDI/Senior discount not applicable
Staff picks
Zoots Chews Sour Apple
from matter.
100mg
THC
400mg
CBD
unknown
Strain
$45pack of 20
Body Oil
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
96.2mg
THC
195mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$30each
OG 18 Liquid Live Resin
from Cresco Labs
81.37%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$55½ gram
All Products
8 Ball Kush
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
20.51%
THC
0%
CBD
8 Ball Kush
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Chocolate Mint OG
from Shelby County Community Services
17.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Mint OG
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Optimus Prime 148
from IESO
16.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Optimus Prime
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Death Star
from IESO
22.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Bootlegger
from IESO
22.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Bootlegger
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Space Monkey
from IESO
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4 x Wookie 15
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Pretty Wicked
from IESO
22.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Pretty Wicked
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
from IESO
20.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Chem 4
from Grassroots Cannabis
19.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem 4
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Citral Glue
from matter.
26.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Meltdown
from matter.
30.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Meltdown
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Sharksbreath
from matter.
20.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Sharksbreath
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Mr. Clean
from matter.
22.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Skunk x The Cube
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Black Diamonds
from matter.
26.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diamond
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Birthday Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Key Lime Remedy
from Revolution Enterprises
11.9%
THC
14.99%
CBD
Key Lime
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake
from Aeriz
25.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Thunder Cookies
from Revolution Enterprises
29.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Thunder Cookies
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
Grand Daddy Purple
from Revolution Enterprises
28.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
G6 Sunrock Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
77.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$701 gram
Wild Thai Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
82.1%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Wild Thailand
Strain
$501 gram
East Coast Sour Diesel Sunrock Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
87.98%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$701 gram
Jack Herer Raw Wax
from GOLDLEAF
82.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$601 gram
Jack Herer #8 Sunrock Shatter
from Goldleaf
84.98%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer #8
Strain
$701 gram
Bubba Fett Live Sugar
from matter.
80.25%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Pre 98 Bubba Kush x Stardawg
Strain
$501 gram
Razzmatazz Live Sauce
from matter.
71.91%
THC
3.2%
CBD
Razzmatazz
Strain
$601 gram
Purpdawg Dreamz Live Sauce
from matter.
85.69%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Purpdawg Dreamz
Strain
$601 gram
MAC Live Budder
from Grassroots Cannabis
73.95%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$601 gram
Grandpa Bub Live Sugar
from matter.
79.35%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Burkle x Stardawg
Strain
$501 gram
15:1 Harle-Tsu RSO
from Cresco Labs
3.95%
THC
64.2%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$50each
14:1 Relief Tablets
from GOLDLEAF
7mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$30pack of 40
Kiva Dark Chocolate Espresso Bites
from Cresco Labs
99.93mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$30pack of 20
Incredibles Peanut Budda Buddha Bar
from GTI
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$30each
Incredibles Strawberry Crunch Chocolate Bar
from GTI
99.98mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$30each
Balance 1:1 Spray Tincture
from Cresco Labs
99.95mg
THC
98.73mg
CBD
1:1 Sublingual Spray Tincture
Strain
$30each
Raspberry Dark Chocolate Bar
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
100mg
THC
110mg
CBD
1:1 CBD:THC
Strain
$25each
Freedom Fudgies
from Revolution Enterprises
75.3mg
THC
9.58mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$20pack of 2
