4.8
10 reviews
Staffs knowledge and help!
Very nice and knowledgeable staff. Really able to help figure out what helps me the most.
Thank you for choosing us. We really try to acquire staff with the proper knowledge and experience to help serve our patients.
Out of all the dispensaries I've been too, this one feels the most like a medical facility. They have a waiting room and you sit down at a desk to make your order and discuss products. Versus other places that feel more like a gas station with a clerk behind a counter.
Your review speaks volumes to what we have tried to establish over the past 4 years. We understand the difference between selling cannabis and helping patients discover new options to increase their quality of life. Thank you so much for your review.
Love the people that work there!
And we love our patients!
You guys are the best
Thank you so much for your kind words
Great service decent variety of strains for flower! Always a plus having the online orders for easy pick up. Keep it up guys!
Thank you for the review. We will do our best to continue to provide 5 star service and experience
Very intelligent staff and very polite
Thank you for the compliments
Excellent customer service, knowledge, recommendations, and support!
Thank you for the excellent review
Always great in every way.
Thank you for being a loyal patient
Amazing staff!
Thank you for your kind words