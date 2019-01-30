Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Highly Cannaco was founded in 2017 to improve service and product quality. Cannabis has been hidden in the shadows for decades, and many patients don't know where to begin. Customer service has historically been non-existent, and many products in Maine's young market have been of low potency or laced with toxic levels of residual pesticides and nutrients. At HC, we want to rewrite the cannabis narrative, one patient experience at a time.