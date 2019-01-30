Stock up on edibles every Monday and save 15%
Prefer to use distillate in your rig instead of a cartridge? All dab applicators (syringes) are buy one, get one free every Tuesday
Every Wednesday, save 10% on THC and CBD capsules and tinctures.
Every Thursday, score a 20% discount on all 1/2 ml and 1 ml vaporizer cartridges. Stock up on top shelf oils or grab just enough to get you through next Thursday.
Swing by the store to browse our selection to and Buy Two, Get One Free on all in-stock glass every Friday
Be the life of the party. Grab 4 Pre-Rolls for $25 every Saturday.
Grab $30 grams of shatter and put the daze back in Sundays
At Pharmer's Market, we recognize that veterans often find themselves using cannabis to cope with the mental or physical effects of their public service, so we're proud to offer 10% off your purchase to all veterans who shop with us.