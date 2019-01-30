SusanM on August 31, 2019

on Friday the 30th/August - I asked why they advertise strains on their website when they don't actually have them - and let you order online and put things in your cart then drive almost an hour, when they don't actually have the items...the young stoner answered with "What's with the tude?" "Where is this tude coming from?" All I did was ask the question. Being a medicinal user I really don't appreciate the TUDE there and doubt I will return...it seems it's gone in a recreational direction. The young woman there was great.