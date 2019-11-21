Follow
Phoenix Botanical
(217) 441-2076
287 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 46
Show All 27
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
30% Off Your First Visit!
Welcome to Phoenix Botanical! We're glad you're here. Enjoy 30% off your purchase for your first visit to our dispensary.
Valid only while supplies last. Not to be combined with any other offers or discounts. Please see store for complete details.
30% Off Your First Visit!
Welcome to Phoenix Botanical! We're glad you're here. Enjoy 30% off your purchase for your first visit to our dispensary.
Valid only while supplies last. Not to be combined with any other offers or discounts. Please see store for complete details.
All Products
Granola Funk 1g
from Unknown Brand
24.39%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Star Killer 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
20.81%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Chunky Diesel 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Bubba Diagonal 1g
from Unknown Brand
20.83%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Granola Funk 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
24.39%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
19.61%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Gobbstopper 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
16.76%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Humble Pie 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
26.02%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Lava Cake 3.5g
from Aeriz
21.35%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Punch 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
27.15%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Ray Charles 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Cookies 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
32.6%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Lime Sorbet 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
23.14%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake 3.5g
from Aeriz
22.85%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
27.81%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Blue Dream 3.5g
from RYTHM
24.31%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Mag Landrace 3.5g
from GOLDLEAF
26.34%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Killer 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
23.55%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
GG4 3.5g
from Aeriz
27.45%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Holy Cookies THC Clear Wax 1g
from Unknown Brand
77.28%
THC
4.44%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Alien Orange Candy Dragon Tears 1g
from Craft
69.2%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Green Line OG Live Sauce 1g
from RESERVE
70.67%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
London Bridge Live Sugar 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
70.2%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Mag Landrace Sunrock Shatter 1g
from GOLDLEAF
78.49%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Gelato Raw Wax 1g
from GOLDLEAF
80.29%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Kosher Tangie Live Sugar 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
45.16%
THC
0.66%
CBD
Kosher Tangie
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
GG #4 Live Budder 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
74.62%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Mag Landrace Raw Wax 1g
from GOLDLEAF
82.13%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
GG #4 Live Sauce 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
63.37%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Wild Cherry Cola x Rev Remedy Dragon Tears 1g
from Craft
66.2%
THC
9.43%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$901 g
In-store only
Critical Purple Kush Live Sauce 1g
from RESERVE
68.81%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Gobbstopper Shatter 1g
from Unknown Brand
82.21%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
G6 Sunrock Shatter 1g
from GOLDLEAF
77.53%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
White Harmony RSO 1000mg
from GOLDLEAF
36.85%
THC
29.17%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Lucinda Williams Diamonds+Sauce 1g
from Unknown Brand
70.55%
THC
0.61%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$1101 g
In-store only
Sherbert Diamonds+Sauce 1g
from Unknown Brand
78.05%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$1101 g
In-store only
Gelato Sunrock Shatter 1g
from GOLDLEAF
78.05%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Super Glue Sunrock Shatter 1g
from GOLDLEAF
79.86%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Jack Herer #8 Sunrock Shatter 1g
from GOLDLEAF
74.44%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Jack Herer #8 Raw Wax 1g
from GOLDLEAF
81.07%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
12345 ... 8