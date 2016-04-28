Kylewilly17
Awesome They have a bathroom and great products.
Thank you @Kylewilly17 for taking the time to leave a review. We hope to see you soon.
4.7
10 reviews
Everyone is very friendly and helpful!
Great location! The staff is amazing. They're very informative and welcoming.
Hi @URiRAM, we appreciate the love, look forward to seeing you again.
Phoenix botanical menu on Leafly is a MESS! Flower, concentrate, pre-roll it’s all just thrown in together and not categorized very well at all. I found T-shirts in the edibles section... come on man! If you don’t care about your outward appearance on a website (first impression) then how in the world do you expect me to think that you are going to take good care of your products or customers?
Hello @droidkiller73, We are disappointed you feel your experience with the menu has been subpar. We thank you for your honest feedback.
Easy access
love this place! Awesome location, awesome products and very friendly staff!
A Professional setting and friendly staff.
Awesome people! Went in for the first time and gave me the sheets and a menu to look at. They were quite informative and didn’t rush me or pressure me into buying anything
Phoenix Botanical is the very best dispensary I have ever been to. The staff is extremely knowledgeable about not only the gigantic menu, but health benefits while conducting individual assessments with patients. The staff makes you feel like you are home away from home. The facility is extremely clean and they serve refreshments. So, if you are anywhere near Champaign/Urbana or even visiting, don’t waste your time with any other dispensary. Sign up with Phoenix Botanical today!!
Staff was hella friendly and extremely helpful. So far satisfied with the product, can't imagine that will change. New member approval. 10/10 recommend. 👍👍