Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Weed deals
- DM2 SALEAvailable daily through 6/30at Phoenix Cannabis - Oshawapickup
- VERYVELL BEVERAGE SALEAvailable daily through 6/30at Phoenix Cannabis - Oshawapickup
- FLOWER PRICE DROPAvailable daily through 6/30at Phoenix Cannabis - Oshawapickup
- PAX PODSAvailable daily through 6/30at Phoenix Cannabis - Oshawapickup
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Phoenix Cannabis - Oshawa
In Phoenix Cannabis, We respect every minute you spend with us, whether it was in our shop or when enjoying our products in your personal space. Whether it is the creative spark you’re looking for or the sharp focus you need to achieve something or just a happy moment to remember, we are here for you. Our experts simply search, find, and examine every product from every patch to select the best quality buds you can trust blindly. By narrowing the search for you, we provide you with a shortcut to your destination, save you money and time and purvey to you the desired experience.