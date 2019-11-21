Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
YOU CALL IT THURSDAY! 20+ Strains @ $25 You call It
About
**First time patient receives Buy-One-Get-One FREE all Flower up to an oz!
Buds you can be proud to own, and Staff that are here to help!**
**Phoenix Relief Center** is located on **35th Ave**&**Southern Rd**, On the southwest corner in the Wal-Mart shopping plaza.