Phresh Cannabis is the home store to Phresh Pharms and their US High Times Cannabis Cup winning strains: GHOST TRAIN HAZE 13, BIG NASTY KUSH & Louise (available fall 2017). Come check us out right in the heart of Forest Grove, OR for all your medical and recreational CANNABIS needs. At PHRESH CANNABIS we will always provide our patients with nothing less than the best CONCENTRATES, FLOWER, MEDIBLES, TOPICALS & TINCTURES available in Oregon! Phone: 503-430-1575